Today, first thing in San Salvador, more clouds than clear are expected with the probability of storms accompanied by rain. As the day progresses we will have more clouds than clear with little chance of precipitation. Regarding the temperatures, these will move between a maximum of 28 and a minimum of 20 degrees. Northwesterly light wind with gusts of up to 11 km / h.

The next day is expected overcast skies with the probability of storms and rain. Temperatures will move between 19 and 30 degrees Celsius. Wind of the northeast of loose character.

For the following days a decrease in cloudiness is expected, although it will be probable that precipitation will occur. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo representative variations as the days go by.