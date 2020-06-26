Today in San Pedro Sula, clouds and gaps are expected with the probability of storms and rain. Regarding temperatures, these will range between 35 degrees maximum and 24 minimum. In addition, light winds with gusts of up to 30 kilometers per hour are expected.

For the day tomorrow clouds and gaps are expected with the probability of storms accompanied by rain. Temperatures will move between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius. Wind of the northeast of loose character.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, with precipitation likely. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes as the days progress.