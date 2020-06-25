Today in San Bernardino we will have little cloud cover. Regarding temperatures, these will vary between a maximum of 32 and a minimum of 16 degrees. A weak southwest wind with values ​​up to 18 km / h.

Few clouds are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will vary between 16 and 32 degrees. Wind with little intensity.

In the following days an increase in cloudiness is expected, although it will be very unlikely that precipitation will occur. In addition, temperatures are expected to drop as the days progress.