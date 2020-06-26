Throughout today in Hermosillo we will have few clouds. Regarding temperatures, these will move between a maximum of 42 and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. Along with all this, light winds are expected with gusts of up to 26 kilometers per hour.

Tomorrow few clouds are expected. Temperatures will vary between 25 and 41 degrees centigrade. South wind with little intensity.

An increase in cloudiness is expected in the coming days, although precipitation will be highly unlikely. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes as the days progress.