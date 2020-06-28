Throughout the morning in Cartagena de Indias, clouds and gaps are expected with the probability of storms and rain. In the afternoon there will be overcast skies with the probability of storms accompanied by rain. Regarding the temperatures, these will oscillate between the 31 degrees of maximum and 27 of minimum. In addition, weak winds are expected with figures of up to 20 kilometers per hour.

In the morning there will be clouds and clearings with probability of storms and rain. Temperatures will move between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. Weak character wind.

For the following days, an increase in cloudiness is expected, with precipitation likely. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to change significantly as the days go by.