Today in Bucaramanga first thing, clouds and clearings are foreseen with the probability of storms accompanied by rain. As the day progresses the sky will be covered with storms accompanied by rain. Regarding the temperatures, these will vary between the maximum 28 degrees and the minimum 19. In general, light winds from the west with figures of up to 9 kilometers per hour.

For tomorrow we will have clouds and clearings with the probability of storms and rain. Temperatures will vary between 19 and 27 degrees. Loose character west wind.

An increase in cloudiness is expected in the coming days and precipitation will be likely. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo representative variations as the days progress.