The weather in Rosario: yellow everywhere | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

After Tuesday’s storm, Wednesday comes peacefully bright, up and down. A sunny and cool day is expected

More popular

one

General information

By the downpipe of the Paraná, they found a sunken ship more than 100 years ago

2

They found a man and a woman dead in a neighborhood house Hospitals

3

Impressive video: grabbed onto his bike to prevent theft and dragged her down the street

4

A group was embedded in the front of a house in the southern area of ​​Rosario

5

Due to the rain, a part of the ravine fell in the descent of Pellegrini

On Wednesday he takes his first steps among the fallen leaves yesterday in the storm. The streets are mattresses between yellows and ochres. Above, the celestial advances in anticipation of a huge sun.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) indicates for today a clear sky with some more clouds present towards the afternoon. The wind will be changeable: southwest at first, and northeast later.

He woke up little by little with a low thermometer: just 12 degrees at 7. It is expected to go up to 23 degrees.

»Hide more General Information

More General Information

Covid-19: they identify which are the nasal cells where the virus enters

He lives on a desert island with two mannequins and told about his isolated experience

Photo: High-quality image of a disintegrating comet captured

Video: a “ghost” ship seems to fly over the sea

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there could be 7 million unplanned pregnancies

Medical strike: the province would dictate the compulsory conciliation

Santafesinos far from the coronavirus: 416 abroad and about 500 in other provinces of the country

The man who after leaving prison killed his ex-wife died of a heart attack and collided in his flight

The Marijuana March this year will be virtual

Virtual celebration: UNR won the “Universities World Cup” on Twitter

Chubut declared “free circulation” in 21 of its communes

The coronavirus added one case in the province and 124 in Argentina

Rain and dengue danger: they call to empty containers at home

Afip extended the suspension of embargoes to SMEs until June 30

Gender violence: Santa Fe figures and measures in quarantine demand

Brazil recorded new record of deaths from coronavirus: 474 in 24 hours

Japan: create plan for pilots to respond to a UFO

Quarantine: roast is the least consumed cut of meat

By the downpipe of the Paraná, they found a sunken ship more than 100 years ago

Do you want to receive notifications from our site?

NO THANKS

TO ACCEPT

© Copyright 2020 Rosario 3 ® All rights reserved

Juan Domingo Perón 8101, Rosario. Telephone: 4575415, intern 525

.