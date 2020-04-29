The weather in Rosario: yellow everywhere | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment
After Tuesday’s storm, Wednesday comes peacefully bright, up and down. A sunny and cool day is expected
On Wednesday he takes his first steps among the fallen leaves yesterday in the storm. The streets are mattresses between yellows and ochres. Above, the celestial advances in anticipation of a huge sun.
The National Meteorological Service (SMN) indicates for today a clear sky with some more clouds present towards the afternoon. The wind will be changeable: southwest at first, and northeast later.
He woke up little by little with a low thermometer: just 12 degrees at 7. It is expected to go up to 23 degrees.
