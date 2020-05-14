The weather in Rosario: all autumn together | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment
It dawns slowly and cold. The thermometer fell apart this Thursday and you have to keep warm until home. Clouds cross the sun and fill the streets with shadows
Dried leaves fall to the ground and it’s cold. Autumn hits hard this Thursday of slow dawn. What comes will be sun and cloud and walk in a coat, even in the house.
The National Meteorological Service (SMN) indicates for today the presence of a slightly cloudy sky for the whole day. The sun must prevail. The wind, meanwhile, is changeable. It arrives early from the southeast, changes east, northwest, and ends north.
At 6 in the morning, the thermal sensation is only two degrees. The maximum temperature for today is 18 degrees.
.