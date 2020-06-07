The Honor Band 5 is a smart bracelet that measures heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, as well as functions to measure physical exercise

Accessories for exercising and having certain measurements, such as time, sleep and the number of steps, have become essential.

In addition, receiving notifications without the need to take out the cell phone is a plus.

An option that Mexican consumers have for this purpose is the Honor band 5, a product accessible to all pockets that stands out for the performance of its battery, a very friendly screen and is very light.

This bracelet is also distinguished by its ability to measure vital signs.

Below we list the most important features.

Honor Photo.FOR ATHLETES

The Honor band 5 It is perfect for athletes, since it allows to have records of daily physical activity. For example, the user will be able to know how many steps he took, the distance traveled by bicycle, the calories burned and even the meters swam or the activity in band.

It contains a GPS that allows real-time measurement.

HEALTH AND HEART RATE MONITORING

The Honor Band 5 It promotes the monitoring of physical activity and some vital signs, such as heart rate and saturation of oxygen levels, a very important range in this time of pandemic.

Why? Because oxygenation below 90% requires medical attention and is considered in some cases, a parameter for detection of COVID-19.

SCREEN

This wearable has a 0.95 ”AMOLD technical screen and has eight covers for the user to choose the one that best suits their style.

240 millimeters by 120.

SLEEP HYGIENE

Sleep hygiene has become relevant in recent years, but there are few instruments for easy measurement; This causes increased stress and loss of concentration throughout the day.

Therefore, the Honor band 5 is equipped with technology Huawei TruSleep, with which you can monitor deep sleep, shallow sleep and rapid eye movement. The level of accuracy is 95%.

DRUMS

It has a long-lasting battery.

For example, the battery lasts six days with a TruSleep mode and vital sign monitoring.

Nine days with TruSleep active and monitoring doubt the heart rate off.

The bracelet reaches 14 days with basic functions such as time and step count, but with TruSleeep and heart rate monitoring turned off.

CONTROLS

-Reading messages from applications connected to the phone.

-Remote control for camera

-Find the mobile phone

In addition, this smart bracelet allows control of the music that is activated through the application Huawei Health.

With this it is possible to view and control the most popular music applications on the market such as Google Play Music, Huawei, YouTube, Shazam and Spotify.

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 4.4 or later. iOSS 9.0 or later.

OTHERS

Size: 11.5 x 43 x 17.2 mm

Weight: 22.7 grams

Water resistance: 5 ATM

The Honor Band 5 is available for sale at Best Buy for $ 799 pesos. (Price valid as of June 6, 2020).