The ‘weapons’ that Rahm used in the conquest of the US Open

This is the detail of the bag of clubs that Jon Rahm used for his great conquest at Torrey Pines:
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees @ 10.2)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX
Wood 3: Callaway Epic Speed Sub Zero Triple Diamond T (@ 14.2 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX
Wood 5: Callaway Epic Speed Sub Zero Triple Diamond T (@ 18.1 degrees)
Arms: Graphite Design Tour AD DI (Black) 8 X
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Arms: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Forged “Rahmbo” (52-10, 56-12, 60-10)
Arms: Project X 6.5
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Grips: Golf Pride MCC (red / black)
Karma, Rahm’s other weapon
“I thought tomorrow is going to happen … it’s for Seve”