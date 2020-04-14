The WCW European Cup. Few know that WCW was the first company to have a European champion before the creation of the WWE title.

The WCW European Cup

WCW It has always been considered as a company that did anything to get notaries and be able to face WWE and it did it between 1996 and 1999 where the audience wars were on the rise, but before WCW also tried other things.

Now we all find it strange that WCW in the 90s was the most followed company in German territory and do one and two week tours in the German territory. One of those tours happened in 1994 and The company could not think of anything else to create a European Cup, which was a tournament of 16 fighters, to be played during this tour of Germany.

The tournament started on March 8 and would end on March 20 with a final in which Sting would face Vader and that would end with the victory of the first. But these were not the only big names that were in this tournament. Along with the two finalists we find fighters like Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, Steve Austin, Steven Regal or Cactus Jack.

The resurrection of the European Cup

With Sting’s victory it seemed that the Cup had been for one time only and that his story would end here, but no. Six years later In 2000, WCW went to Germany to carry out a PPV called the Millennium Final and the Cup returned there.

On the show, Sting would defend the Cup, but he would do it against the winner of a 17-man Battle Royal, which would be Mike Awesome, and then this would face Alex Wright and Kevin Nash in a triple threat to fight Sting.

The winner of this triple threat was Kevin Nash, who would face Sting in an individual match that was won by Sting who would thus retain the European Cup. Four months after this show WCW was bought by WWE and the European Cup was never seen anywhere else.

