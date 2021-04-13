The WBO delivers uniforms to the Puerto Rico Boxing National Team

San Juan Puerto Rico – As they prepare away from their island for the upcoming pre-Olympic qualifier in Buenos Aires, the Puerto Rican boxing team received new uniforms to arrive looking to the nines at the important tournament in the Argentine capital.

The ten Puerto Ricans received uniforms in national colors, with the monostar and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) logo on their coat and pants, respectively. The San Juan-based body was the one who gave the clothes to the national team, part of its continued support for amateur boxing in Puerto Rico.

“We are very grateful to ‘Paco’ Valcárcel and the WBO because they have always supported us not only with uniforms but also with equipment and other necessary items,” said José “Chicky” Laureano, president of the Puerto Rico Boxing Federation, on Tuesday.

Christina Cruz (51kg), Ashleyann Lozada (57 kg), Kiria Tapia (60 kg), Stephanie Piñeiro (64 kg) and Nisa Rodríguez (75 kg) make up the women’s branch of the team. Rodríguez won gold at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tapia won gold at the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The male branch is made up of Yankiel Rivera (52 kg), Jan Paul Rivera (57 kg), Armani Almestica (63 kg), Bryan Polaco (69 kg) and the mocano Josué Barreto (81 kg).

The Puerto Rican ten are quartered in the heights of Bogotá, Colombia, training under the direction of Carlos Espada, Elvin González and Manuel Class. The pre-Olympic tournament in Buenos Aires begins on May 9.

(Photo: Supplied)