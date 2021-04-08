The WBC’s solidarity projects with Nicaraguan boxing

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The WBC Cares initiative, promoted by the World Boxing Council, continues its course after the difficult times of the pandemic, trying to help those most in need in places where boxing could be an alternative and a way out of life in the face of economic difficulties and vital.

For this reason, a few months ago he made an economic delivery to former Nicaraguan boxers of the third age or with monetary setbacks. It was an emotional event that featured administrative and political representatives from Managua, the capital of the country, from the WBC, local boxing authorities and prominent businessmen, apart from historical boxers from the country such as Rosendo Álvarez and Eduardo Mojica. Thus, economic items were given to some disgraced athletes to alleviate a difficult situation, such as the loss of one of the legs of the former Jorge Luis Aguilar, who was provided with monetary aid through the Nevada Community Foundation.

In addition, the WBC recently awarded a series of scholarships in the form of financial aid to FECARBOX (Central American and Caribbean Boxing Federation) and the Nicaraguan Institute of Sports for the professionalization of local judges, referees and coaches. In charge of this has been Xochitl Lagarda as director of WBC University, a pioneering platform to spread the learning of the Noble Art of the organism; It is the first world university on boxing and is in charge of training, also in a virtual way, technicians related to various branches of boxing, such as those mentioned above.

Adrián Zepeda was in Nicaragua as a representative of the Sports Institute coordinating the courses, which also provided for a series of exchanges with Mexico halted by the pandemic, which had to be done remotely. Bismarck Morales, WBC representative in the Central American country, was the one who promoted this process to improve the quality of Nicaraguan boxing. Morales said that the pandemic was used to compensate for the difficulties of the situation with imagination and work, so that Nicaragua’s amateur boxers could be equipped with the qualified trainers they needed and competent judges. Morales added that “Finally Nicaragua can say that it is ready to go to international amateur boxing tournaments with trained people”. On professional boxing, he lamented that there are good wickers to work with, but there is a lack of promoters who can move those boxers.

From the WBC they explain that the preparation of boxing agents in the area is an old desire of the late José Sulaimán, continued by his son Mauricio, praising the work of the WBC University in the face of the problems of a world situation in which transportation is almost impossible fluently between the various countries.

A few days ago the certificates were delivered to the beneficiaries who were able to take these courses, where once again Bismarck stressed that Nicaraguan boxing was “With a delay of about 50 years, so there was an urgent need to have truly professional judges and referees”. The judges José Manzur and Omar Mintún and the referee Héctor Afú succeeded in transmitting their experience and knowledge to the apprentices. Also present at the ceremony was Marlon Torres, director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Sports, congratulating the organizers and participants and thanking the country’s sports boost. Mauricio Sulaimán presided over the event as the WBC’s top president, between proud and fortunate for having been able to help the sport of a country so needy and so close to his body.