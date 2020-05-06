Mexico City,- On the eve of reviving the functions, possibly for the month of June, the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, presented the WBC Protocol for holding boxing events behind closed doors.

The document presents a series of sanitary measures that allow participants to take care of their health, following the recommendations of the authorities.

“We won the battle together.” The WBC joined #DeportesUnidosPorMx with leagues and teams in Mexico in order to send messages of support, hope and solidarity to the community through sport. Fans are the MVP’s and we recognize their effort to stay home and stay safe. # WBC pic.twitter.com/viMfTzxjR9 – World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) May 5, 2020

From a previous 14-day concentration at the headquarters hotel, through the corresponding Covid-19 screening tests, to the restriction of personnel on the day of the evening.

Access to the function will be limited

The intention is to limit the number of attendees to the function, that the people involved be the minimum, in order to minimize the risks of contagion, considering the commissioners, Ring officers, logistics and assembly assistants, television technicians and medical staff.

Participants in the function must answer a questionnaire prior to having an initial test for COVID-19, as well as present a clinical history, all those involved will be monitored during the concentration, hours before the evening, they will undergo a second screening test virus (rapid test).

In buildings where it is intended to organize the billboard, prior sanitation is required, before and during the evening, physical friction between attendees will be avoided.

Only on the day of the performance, those involved will have contact with the outside, during the transfer from the venue hotel to the arena or gym.

Remote referee

For the media, no reference is made, but attendance at the previous conference and weigh-in ceremony will be avoided, since both events will be broadcast on social networks.

Finally, the head of the WBC put on the table an interesting proposal, to be considered by organizations and promoters, to have a remote referee, with a monitor and without audio from the commentators, those in charge of administering justice will rely on a technological platform to mark your score in real time.

