The WBC orders the Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

The WBC has ordered that Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna face off to define the official contender for the WBC lightweight world title, held by Devin Haney.

In the confusing panorama generated by the World Boxing Council, García claimed the interim title by defeating Britain’s Luke Campbell earlier this year.

However, the WBC has decided to order a new fight to force Haney to perform the mandatory defense. Meanwhile, Haney will fight this spring with Venezuelan Jorge Linares.

An absolute chaos in the last decisions of the WBC. We think that if Ryan Garcia is the interim champion beating Campbell, why does he have to pass another test before facing Haney? Nobody understands it.