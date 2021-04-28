By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

The World Boxing Council unveiled the Mestizo Belt, last Thursday, on the charro canvas of Toluca, in the State of Mexico.

It was a very emotional ceremony, in which the national sport of Mexico was given its place: charrería, and it was possible to enjoy a wonderful demonstration of some luck that charros and skirmishes presented with great skill and passion. There was great synergy between the assistant champions and the athletes on horseback, in an atmosphere of camaraderie and mutual respect.

The Mestizo Belt has caused great impact due to its beauty and the evident complexity for its creation; It took more than 400 hours of work, in the hands of Mexican artisans / artists. The leadership of the Secretary of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the State of Mexico was magnificent, and with great passion it was possible to have this piece that is a work of art.

The WBC commemorative belts, of May 5 and September 16, were created to serve as a majestic trophy, which is presented to the winner of the highest ranking fight held on these two national holidays, regardless of the nationality of the contenders.

It is a tradition of more than 40 years that the most important fights take place precisely around these two dates, and it is quite common for the most important boxer in the world to build his annual calendar thinking about them. The courier has been passed down for generations between Sal Sánchez, Chávez, De la Hoya, Érik Morales, Barrera, Márquez, Floyd Mayweather and now Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

This concept was born in 2017, and basically every year a culture is selected for said belts. The first was a surprise that immediately positioned it as something magnificent. A gift that boxing and Mexico gave to the world. The Huichol Belt achieved the goal of uniting art and culture with sport. It was made in the Sierra Madre, with thousands of beads depicting the design that the gods transmitted to the Huichol masters during the traditional ceremony.

The second culture was the Chiapaneca, achieving two wonderful pieces with the traditional fabrics of the region, and using the amber that only occurs in that state of our country. The belt was named after Bats’il Ajaw, which means “true hero.”

In 2019, the Mayan culture was dignified with two works of art produced by the Rubico gallery, in collaboration with Locos por el Arte, using jade and thus exalting the majestic feathered serpent Quetzalcóatl.

In 2020 the State of Mexico was selected, and due to the great diversity of cultures of this entity, it was decided to make the Mazahua edition first and for September the Otomí.

They were two beautiful belts too, based on the textiles of the region. Unfortunately, in 2020 there was no boxing, due to the pandemic, and the objective of presenting them to the world as it should be was not achieved; For this reason, the WBC decided to grant for 2021, once again to the State of Mexico, the elaboration of the belts.

Fights in which these special trophies have been awarded:

2017

Huichol I, May 5: Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Huichol II, September 16: Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin.

Gennady Golovkin, here with Mauricio Sulaimán, took home the Blue Chiapaneco Belt in 2018.

2018

Chiapaneco I, May 5: Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan.

Chiapaneco II, September 16: Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin.

In that same 2018, Saúl Canelo Álvarez stayed with the white Chiapaneco.

2019

Maya I, May 5: Canelo Álvarez vs. Danny Jacobs.

Maya II, September 16: Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin.

Tyson Fury, with the Mayan Belt in September 2019.

2020

Mazahua, May 5: Dedicated to the Heroes of Humanity in medical services.

Otomí, September 16: Delivered to Julio César Chávez in his exhibition with Travieso Arce.

2021

Mestizo, May 5: Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders.

DID YOU KNOW…?

These belts have caused an incredible reception in the boxing world; there are many champions of the past who constantly express their feelings, having failed to obtain one of these works of art; Sugar Ray Leonard, Lennox Lewis, Roberto Durán and many more have constantly talked about their beauty and the admiration they have for the rich Mexican culture.

Today’s anecdote

My dad started creating commemorative belts to highlight the importance of a fight between great contenders.

The first was the Diamond Belt, which appeared on the scene when Manny Pacquiao signed to fight Miguel Cotto. Don José actively participated in its design and in the selection of the diamonds that were part of that very expensive belt.

One day I brought him negative comments that appeared on social networks, criticizing that a new championship was being created… “Don’t worry, mijito, there are fans and some media that are not interested in understanding the concepts of the innovations we make in boxing; This is a recognition of a fight, it will cause great publicity outside the mainstream media and many people who do not normally watch boxing will be drawn to watch our sport.

“This is what happened when we went down from 15 to 12 rounds; the same when we change the weigh-in to one day before the fight; when we eradicate the six-ounce gloves and thus in every change there is resistance, it is human nature. “

I appreciate your comments at contact@wbcboxing.com