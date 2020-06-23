The World Boxing Council (CMB) announced this Monday that Its Annual Convention will be held from August 12 to 15 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in a virtual way, which will reduce the risks of contagion of COVID-19.

“We all looked forward to the month of August so that we could gather in the majestic city of Saint Petersburg. Life has changed and unfortunately it is not possible to travel physically right now, so today we officially announce our annual Convention will be virtual “, the agency reported.

In a statement to the media, the WBC office explained that the Russians do not forget the promise of making the annual meeting a unique event and they persist in the idea, although the pandemic will not allow it to take place physically.

“We are sure that we will feel at home, embraced by the warmth of the inhabitants of a city that combines culture, tradition, history and modernity, who have predicted enormous surprises,” says the note.

According to CMB that the Mexican directs Mauricio Sulaimán, the preparations have already started and the organizers will take care of the details to guarantee success.

“We will have a spectacular agenda that includes an opening ceremony, various presentations, a review of the world rankings and the status of the mandatory defenses of each division, seminars for officers and meetings of all the committees and special awards,” the information added.

The Council explained that it intends to demonstrate the power of the union and that boxing is standing, despite the difficulties. COVID-19 forced the activity of boxing to be stopped in March and only this month began closed-door fighting.

The Mexico City, headquarters of CMB, performed his first function last Saturday in the return of boxing and next Saturday he will have the second one led by the Mexican Miguel ‘Alacrán’ Bertchelt, super featherweight world champion, who will face his compatriot Eleázar ‘Tronco’ Valenzuela.

Bertchelt prepares to expose his belt before the undefeated Óscar Valdez in one of boxing’s most anticipated lawsuits for the second half of the year, when the return of performances with the public is expected.