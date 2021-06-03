The WBC and Electrolit recognize their champions

The World Boxing Council (WBC) next to the brand Electrolit, recognized the young champions and great legends and figures of Mexican boxing who have marked the history of boxing at the national and international level.

Within the framework of the presentation of the strategic alliance with Electrolit, the brand

badge PiSA Farmacéutica, the president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán Saldívar, recognized the work of Mariana “La Barbie” Juárez, Irma “la Güerita” Sánchez, Erick “El Terrible” Morales, Miguel Ángel “El Alacrán” Berchelt, Humberto “La Chiquita” González, Alejandro González “La Cobrita”, Óscar Larios “El Chololo”, Osvaldo “Gallito” Novoa and Mario “Azabache” Martínez, among other boxers.

During the press conference where he was introduced to Electrolit As the

“Official Moisturizer” of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán explained this alliance seeks to integrate a committee of specialists and health professionals, with the aim of providing elements of clinical research on the benefits of adequate hydration with electrolytes and glucose.

“The doctors of PiSA Pharmaceutical and the World Boxing Council is it so

developing a research protocol that contributes to health management

integral of boxers with intelligent hydration, helping to recover

the liquids that are lost during their workouts, in the ceremonies of the

weighing and after the fighting ”, he detailed Sulaimán Saldívar.

For his part, Director of Electrolit, Luis Alfonso Torres Esquer, stated that the brand has been adding efforts with different sports disciplines and decided

take on the challenge of being present in the sport of gloves with the World Council

of Boxing.

“We are aware of the commitment involved in promoting an alliance

strategic not only to keep boxers hydrated, but also to provide

Research and dissemination elements on the benefits that the brand confers

athletes. Our objective is clear and we have an obligation to inform

what are the differentiators of Electrolit and how it contributes to a

good hydration ”, he commented Torres Esquer.

Finally, the Director of Electrolit, Luis Torres, remembered that Electrolit is a rehydrating serum that has been characterized by having the support of a medical formula, created by experts, to help athletes recover the liquids that are lost during the different stages of preparation and in competition

boxer.

