The WBA orders the Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has ordered the confrontation between the champion, the Uzbek Murodjon Akhmadaliev and the official aspirant, the American Ronny Rios (in the photo).

The period for the mandatory defense of Akhmadaliev expired on January 29, 2021, but the WBA allowed the champion to make the mandatory defense of the IBF, the body of which he is also champion, against the Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa on April 3.

According to rule C.13, Match Limitations, the champion cannot engage in a match other than before the official challenger within 60 days after the mandatory defense period expires.

The Committee grants 30 days for negotiations beginning on April 6, 2021.

We remember that Ronny Ríos told us about his dreams at ESPABOX a few days ago.