The way to the top for Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Many see the Surinamese-born, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, a future UFC Heavyweight world champion, in fact, there are those who see him directly as the next champion. Located in # 6 of the official ranking of the UFC, the fighter who recently turned 32, is undefeated in 10 presentations as a professional of the Mixed martial arts; and in his two most recent fights, he comes from beating the former division champion Andrei Arlovski and most recently the former title contender Alistair Overeem, both by way of knockout, in fact, 9 of their 10 wins have been by way of knockout.

Despite not being so young, Bigi Boy, he has few fights in MMA, the reason is because he has 85 fights in the kick boxing, where he registers a mark of 76-8 with 64 knockouts. Jairzinho had a fight scheduled against # 2 in the official ranking of the UFC, the Franco-Cameroonian Francis N’Gannou, fight that was due on Saturday March 28, 2020, but was canceled by Dana White Given the situation we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His training camp was being carried out in Florida, United States, at the facilities of the American Top Team, and there he has decided to stay, in recent statements to the website MMA JunkieRozenstruik said: “For the time being, I will stay and continue training until the UFC finds a solution to this situation. I fully understand that it is for everyone’s health, including mine, so the fight will have to wait until things are settled. We will be ready, that’s for sure. I’m going to stay in Florida until the UFC calls me with news and maybe I can decide whether to go home or stay here and continue training. I hope that the situation will be fixed soon and that we will overcome the coronavirus so that we can continue with our lives. I’m not in a hurry to go home now, even more because I’m in top shape, what I want is to keep that rhythm ”

Rozenstruik reported that the gym is closed, but it is flexible for fighters who have upcoming fights and who can arrange a schedule so that they can go to train with as few people as possible.