The Way It Was Falcon and the Winter Soldier special arrives April 30

This April the final episode of the series will arrive “Falcon and the Winter Soldier / The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. The six episodes are coming to an end and it is that tomorrow, Friday, we reach the equator of the series with a third episode. Like all the beginning of the month, Disney + Spain has advanced its contents for the month of April, and as we advanced yesterday on Twitter, this has left specific dates highlighted.

In addition to the fact that we have for April 9 the arrival, finally, of “Iron Man”, the 2008 movie, which was not on the platform due to rights problems, the April calendar also highlights the dates of April 23 and April 30.

The platform has confirmed that the April 23 the last episode will arrive of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and that the following week, the April 30ththe special will arrive “Marvel Studios Reunited: The Way Falcon and The Winter Soldier Was Made”, that is to say the chapter of the series Assembled dedicated to taking us behind the cameras of the different series and films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is interesting that it is a week after the last episode of the series, because in the case of “WandaVision”, that special of Reunidos / Assemble reached the whole world just a week later, but in the specific case of Spain it ended up being delayed and It came two weeks after the series’ final episode, as a last-minute change.

On another front, comment that the last episode of season 1 of “Helstrom” will arrive on April 16.

