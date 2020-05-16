MEXICO – Through a control center to assess hospital saturation minute by minute and provide remote medical care, Mexico City, the one that adds the most infections and deaths in the country, relies on telemedicine and technology to avoid saturating its system hospital for the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Command Center that manages medical care, transfers, hospitalizations and deaths during the pandemic, is part of the well-known C5, or Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center of Mexico City, with which the authorities monitor the metropolis.

“This area is only activated when in the city we have a contingency that merits the work of different agencies,” Juan Antonio Suárez, director general of operations for C5, told an interview.

The area fulfills three functions: medical attention and information via telephone, headquarters of the COVID-19 Command Center that integrates all the information on hospital availability and a command that records everything related to the management of corpses, he explained.

In a matter of death, whether in hospitals, at home or on public roads, family members are assisted in legal proceedings, and if it occurred at home or on the street, with the collection of the corpse and with the support of funeral services in some cases , for free.

Suarez said the goal of gathering different areas is to share data. “The information is very dynamic. For example: hospital availability moves all the time and it is important that the areas of citizen contact have it,” he said.

President López Obrador details the plan to end the confinement.

In the Metropolitan Area comprising Mexico City and 55 municipalities in the State of Mexico, where around 22 million inhabitants live, until Thursday night there were more than 4,000 people hospitalized, between intubated and non-intubated, and more than 1,000 deaths, being the most affected area in the country, which totals more than 42,000 cases and 4,477 deaths.

According to official data, only 35% of hospital beds are occupied nationwide, although in Mexico City, where there are more cases, the percentage rises to 73%.

In the case of ventilated beds (for critically ill patients), occupancy is 29% nationally and 58% in Mexico City.

ATTENTION VIA TELEPHONE

In addition to the control center, the C5 hosts the Locatel service, as the public Telephone Location service is popularly known, founded in 1979 and offering multiple consultancies, such as legal, psychological and veterinary, among others.

In Locatel, whose number (56-58-11-11) has been famous for 40 years, a person who creates or manifests symptoms of coronavirus can request a medical consultation, through a text message or a phone call,

A doctor receives the call and immediately applies a questionnaire to the patient, if he considers that the case is serious or urgent, the person will receive a call back and then a video call, for a second assessment and follow-up on his case.

The temporary facility will serve non-critical patients on the northern border of Mexico.

DOCTORS IN ACTION

The service space for COVID-19 within Locatel is an area for medical advice, information on the most common symptoms and on prevention and hygiene measures.

“As such, we cannot diagnose the disease because a test is required,” Indalecio Fernández Valverde, a young doctor who graduated from the UNAM School of Medicine a year and a half ago, said in an interview.

He said that he and his colleagues carry out a series of evaluations, known as screening, which helps identify people who are at risk of contracting the virus.

However, he said that “there are cases that have symptoms that are considered high risk or even severe that put people in an emergency situation.”

In these cases, he said, it is when they carry out a video call, with the patient’s authorization, “to be able to visually assess whether we effectively identify an emergency situation.”

In other cases, people manifest stress anxiety or a “felt urgency,” that is, they feel they are in an emergency, but medically they are not.

Jazive Pérez has the information.

He stressed that among the advantages of this remote or telemedicine system is to cover a huge amount of the population, not increase the transfer to hospitals and decrease the burden on the health system, the central objective of the Mexico City government.

A NEW TOOL

Until before the health emergency, Locatel received about 12,000 in demand for its traditional services, but now in the phase of greatest contagion they receive about 7,000 related to the coronavirus, between medical consultations and information, explained the director of Locatel Citizen Contact, Benjamín Rodríguez

He considered that the work of the doctors has been “fundamental” after that in an eight-hour shift they receive between 400 and 500 calls “and through telemedicine they have been able to identify risk cases that require an emergency service.”

He recalled that specialists have also helped the detection of hundreds of mild cases whom they have followed up, by telephone, and have dismissed thousands of cases that, fortunately, for people, were only manifestations of stress or anxiety when faced with a possible contagion.

.