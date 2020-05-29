The internet can become very stark when you get angry. And the Stauffer well know it, a couple who documented on a popular YouTube channel his life with an autistic baby they had adopted from China and revealed that they had put him in the care of another family.

Myka and James Stauffer, from Ohio, became popular online with their videos about Huxley’s adoption and its challenges.

Since 2017 they had received sponsorships and also income for their videos.

But on Tuesday, it emerged that the boy was no longer living with them, shortly after some users noted that the baby had been missing for a long time.

The couple said that the baby’s behavior problems, without specifying which ones, made living together with the family, which has four other children, very complicated.

And although there are those who have been sympathetic to his decision, the critics, many, accuse them of having exploited the baby to make a career on YouTube.

All content from The Stauffer Life channel disappeared from the platform.

influencer who raised funds to adopt a child, made him his ‘brand’, found out that he had special needs, and secretly removed him from his home, “journalist Sophie Ross wrote on Twitter.” data-reactid = “22”> “It is extremely depressing that the influencer who raised funds to adopt a child, made him their ‘brand’, discovered that he had special needs and secretly removed him from his home,” wrote the journalist Sophie Ross on Twitter.

“Children are not dogs you adopt from a litter and you can return them in 14 days if they don’t fit … gross,” commented another Twitter user, one of thousands of negative reactions.

Popularity

The couple started sharing videos of their family in 2014. And the Myka channel reached 700,000 subscribers this year.

The videos were removed from the channel.

Plus

In 2016, they announced their plans to adopt a baby in China and that they were also thinking of a second from “Uganda or Ethiopia.”

The adoption agency warned them that Huxley had “brain damage,” she wrote in a magazine. After hesitating, the couple decided to continue the process.

“God softened our hearts,” he wrote.

They noted that the proceeds from the sponsored videos would serve to pay for the adoption. They also asked for donations of $ 5 from subscribers to help with the baby’s needs.

Riding the wave of popularity of family life videos, the couple produced hours of content documenting their son’s life and his life after adoption.

Detailed updates on Huxley’s progress were visible on the channel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_QkQCVgRUw/“data-reactid =” 53 “> https://www.instagram.com/p/B_QkQCVgRUw/

In the other accounts of the couple, she offered advice about the pregnancy (they had two more children after the adoption), home schooling, decoration, etc.

Myka Stauffer also appeared in magazine interviews talking about caring for children with disabilities.

Companies like Glossier and Good American offered them sponsorship contracts. The birth of her fifth child appeared in People magazine in 2019.

Huxley’s disappearance

In 2019, Stauffer uploaded an update commenting that Huxley had been placed on treatment after being diagnosed with autism.

But his followers noted that since the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 they had stopped appearing in the videos.

On Tuesday, the couple revealed that Huxley had been handed over to another family for their “emotional well-being.”

And they said that the adoption agency had not given them all the details of their health and that doctors in the United States They said the minor needed “a different fit for his medical needs.”

“I cannot explain how much Myka has tried to help Huxley,” added James.

Some of those who have followed their story longer offered messages of support. “I highly respect them for having the courage to make such a tough decision,” wrote one.

But others accused them of “getting rid” of Huxley after making money from him.

There were also messages of support for the boy. “Although I am sure this is hard for everyone, nothing compares to the loss it brings to the child,” wrote one.

Read more