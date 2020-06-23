He Adria Tour, the charity tournament organized by the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, has officially announced the cancellation of the last three scheduled days, from July 3 to 5 in Bosnia, after four players, including number one in the ATP ranking, two of their wives, and two coaches have tested positive for coronavirus .

06/23/2020

“Unfortunately, due to everything that has happened in the last few days, we believe that the most important thing now is for the epidemiological situation to stabilize and for everyone to recover,” he said in a statement. Djordje Djokovic, tournament director and brother of number one ATP.

After the first phase in Belgrade, from June 12 to 14, the tournament passed last weekend to the Croatian city of Zadar, where the competition was suspended after announcing the contagion of one of the participants, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, 19 of the ATP.

Since then, the positive of Djokovic, his wife and his coach; of the coach of Dimitrov; from croatian Borna Coric; and from Serbian Viktor Troicki and his wife.

Faced with this wave of contagions, the matches scheduled for July 3 and 4 in the Bosnian city of Banja Luka have been suspended, and the 5 in Sarajevo.