The water sector, one of the greatest growth opportunities according to Robeco

Robeco has been investing in sustainability, and since 2009 is when they integrate sustainability in all their investment processes.

The use of water has been increasing by 1% annually since the 1980s, and it is expected to continue that rate until 2050. As pointed out Pilar Garicano, CFA Executive Director of Robeco, “the transversal nature of water makes it an essential natural resource for sustainable development, at an economic, environmental and social level, for which there is also no alternative. We face one of the greatest growth opportunities of our time.”

The strategy of RobecoSAM Sustainable Water fund, is related to two Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):

In addition, Pilar Garicano, CFA Executive Director of Robeco, clarifies that the RobecoSAM Sustainable Water fund portfolio, invests in providers of solutions with impact and classifies the investment universe into four large groups:

Finally, it should be noted that all the funds of the manager are oriented to invest in leaders who are capable of providing solutions great social and environmental challenges that lie ahead.