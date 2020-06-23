There are many games that are coming to different consoles after being published for PC. This time it is the turn of Micropsy Games, that from the editor BadLand Publishing, bring your title, The Watchmaker to Nintendo Switch. An adventure of platforms, set in a steampunk world, which was already released on Steam, last May 2018.

The Watchmaker It puts us in the shoes of Alexander, a watchmaker whose home is the gigantic tower, made up of gears and mechanisms, which are part of a huge clock. Daily, our protagonist is in charge of repairing her flaws, as well as leaving her clean as a whistle, until one day, a mysterious voice breaks her routine, alerting her that an evil being has attacked her precious tower.

In The Watchmaker the passage of time will also be our enemy

Throughout the five different zones that we find in the title, we have to to explore, skip, solve puzzles and even, fight powerful enemies and final bosses. An interesting proposal, which plays with the possibility of altering time in our favor, to advance overcoming the different puzzles that it offers us. To accompany all this, an artistic section very suitable for the genre and setting it seeks to recreate. Then we leave you a trailer of The Watchmaker, which will reach Nintendo Switch the October 8th.

