The Watch GT 2e, a very complete sports watch that does everything, for less than € 100 | Technology

One of the most complete sports smartwatches on the market, the Huawei GT 2e is for less than 100 euros and seeing its benefits, it is a real bargain.

Among the offers of the Huawei Days that are being held from May 24 to 30 and that leaves some products at a frankly interesting price, there is a very interesting gadget, especially if you are looking for a product for sports and with a lot of meters to improve your health.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e, which we analyzed in 2020 and left us fantastic sensations and which also has quite remarkable characteristics, It has a current price of 97 euros if you redeem the discount code A25WGT2E.

It is one of the most complete smartwatches on the market whose main strengths are a heart rate sensor, GPS, a very long range and even a VO2 Max meter.

This smartwatch for athletes has a GPS and a heart rate sensor, although it also has other advanced features, such as measuring VO2 Max.

Many exercise modes, complete measurement and powerful autonomy

The Huawei GT 2e bets on a classic design with a circular dial, as well as two physical buttons and a plastic strap that give it a very sporty look, but also wearable in any type of situation.

Autonomy is also one of its strengths, since it reaches up to 12 days in total and taking into account that the average is between 3-4 days, it is a very incentive to take into account.

As for the fundamentals in a smartwatch, the device measures up to: 85 different activities with a good handful of sports of different intensity with a lot of athletic disciplines, gym and home sports activities, martial arts and even less common ones like darts, flying kites or different types of dance.

The best is that includes 13 different training routines to maximize exercise, make it more efficient, and improve your fitness.

Finally, it should be noted that it has a heart rate reading, SpO2, stress measurement or sleep time.

