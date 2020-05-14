Imagine, with all the difficulties you are having right now to be able to carry out tests on the population and thus stop the spread of the coronavirus around the world, that the Apple Watch was able to detect it. Thus, without any invasive method and from the anonymous health data it collects. Well, it is what they have raised at Stanford University and what they are investigating.

Our breathing and electrocardiogram, revealing data

The institution has announced that look for volunteers for a series of tests that meet any of the following requirements:

Be suspected of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Have received a confirmed positive diagnosis for the virus.

They have been exposed to someone who meets one of the previous two points.

They are at a high risk level, such as hospital and supermarket workers.

Volunteers will have to constantly wear Apple Watch and install an app on it to fill out a daily survey that takes no more than two minutes (something that the governments of many countries and regions have implemented through a mobile application). Optionally, they can also give the university permission to access our health data.

In theory, and if there is nothing to prevent it, this study should be able to “learn” to detect the coronavirus through correlate data such as the rate of our breathing and heart rate, as well as from the data of an electrocardiogram. The results of the investigation may take two years to appear, but it would certainly be a very good way to detect the virus if mutations or outbreaks arise in the future.

