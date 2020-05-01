Salvador SostresFOLLOWBarcelona

Updated: 05/01/2020 01:54

If Catalan modernity was ever true, the alleged most effective way of doing things and that moral superiority with which we allow ourselves to condescension speaking of the “rest of Spain”, the pandemic has exposed the reactionary backwardness on which the very idea of ​​Catalanism is based. The inability of the Catalans to establish a critical – and therefore intelligent – distance from our rulers. Presidents Sánchez and Torra defend, each in their own way, the same totalitarian society in which freedom is of little importance: and sectarianism and the desire to control ourselves disguise themselves as health and security.

Torra and Sánchez are the same backwardness, the same pettiness, the same toast to the health of those who believed that worse than Zapatero and Artur Mas there could be no one. But if in Catalonia no alternative majorities are expected, nor an emerging leader who responds to a disappointment that neither exists nor is intuitively close to him, because there is no life beyond self-sufficiency and of unwavering adherence, in Madrid, President Ayuso and Mayor Almeida lead all the polls and embody the spirit of free citizens.

There is life beyond propaganda, of confinement. An idea of ​​freedom lives on, a tension, a nerve, and the people of Madrid have begun to rebel. The note that Catalonia is giving – and not only its rulers, because although it hurts many, we must remember that they did not come out of nowhere – is from wasteland, wasteland, that has lost hope and just look for the next shot of self-absorption so that you don’t have to face reality.

Puigdemont and Torra’s calls for total confinement, opposing economy to health as if they were not the same, and the same need; Councilor Janet Sanz of Ada Colau, demanding that the automotive sector be prevented from re-activating; or the cantonal catheterism of saying that “in an independent Catalonia there would be fewer deaths” when we sinisterly lead all the body counts and the counselor in the field, Alba VergésHe only knows how to insult Spain and cry when his people are confined, they are this poor Catalonia defeated in its own mediocrity.

We have suffered the worst crisis just when we were in the worst hands, but if Madrid has reacted with the unequivocal desire for a better world, with means shamefully bought by the Government, but with others risking the guy to tell the truth; with the worst president, and the worst vice president, but with courageous leaders breaking through; In desolate Catalonia, conformity can not only reform, but it depresses the slightest rebound of vigor with which a society expresses its dignity and confirms that it is still alive.

The war between Esquerra and Convergència continues to be the provincial entertainment, the local press assumes the propaganda of the Generalitat as information, without even questioning the constant fraud that its president and advisers promise disobedience that never materializes; nor the unproven moral superiority from which we continue installed in the most childish supremacism. No one claims the appearance of a leader who could inspire some credit or hope. And if he did appear, the choir would call him “fascist.”

Ada Colau, who has spent hidden confinement, without saying a word, leads the municipal polls. That his populist project is humiliating for a city like Barcelona, ​​cannot make us forget that this lady would be at home if it were not for the hundreds of thousands of Barcelonans who voted despite her disastrous management. Much more serious than any pandemic is the Catalan ignorance of not understanding what makes us happy. And free.

The inertias that were victorious – from Barça, stagnant and bankrupt, to the independence movement that seemed so certain a few months ago to “have it done” – have found their wreck in reactionary backwardness, in a really self-conscious exaltation of identity, and in the very poor quality of a human material much less free than the freedom that it claimed so much. The world knocked on the door and no one was prepared. But Madrid has come out alarmed against the agonizing liberticide attack and Catalonia is an old woman in a robe who yells at the police and hides the thief at home. Yesterday the CUP insulted the Army from the windows, which went to disinfect residences in the Gracia neighborhood.

