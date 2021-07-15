The Washington tournament will have 100% capacity

Besides being the capital of the United States, Washington it is part of the cornerstone of the North American fast track tour. The tournament, which takes place in both the male and female branches and distributes 500 points for the rankings, announced that it will sell tickets to fill the capacity of the stadium and, in that sense, images will be recorded almost not before seen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In effect, the beneficiaries will also be the players since the prizes will increase to 750 thousand dollars.

The Citi Open, ATP Washington, announced good news for both spectators and players today: 1) National Park Service approved a return to 100% fan capacity. 2) Because of the above, prize money for players was increased by $ 750,000 to be restored to pre-pandemic levels. – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 15, 2021