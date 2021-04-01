The warriors will play against Hungary, ROC, France, Brazil and Sweden

04/01/2021 at 11:13 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish handball team, the Guerreras, already know who will be their rivals in group B of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will be played from July 25 to August 8, after the draw held this Thursday in Basel: Hungary , ROC (Russian Olympic Committee), France, Brazil and Sweden.

Group B included the Netherlands, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Angola and Japan, who chose this group as host.

After the first phase, the first four of each group will reach the quarterfinals.

The Warriors will seek their second Olympic medal after bronze in London 2012.