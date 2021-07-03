The Warriors shake the market: Draft, Wiseman and Siakam

The dance begins. As the Draft gala approaches, it is inevitable to run into numerous transfer rumors, with complex webs that involve players, picks and an endless stream of names. This year will not be an exception. In fact, the movements have started more quickly than usual. The Boston Celtics, with Brad Stevens’ first operation as a dispatcher, the one who sent Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City Thunder and led to the return of Al Horford, has kicked off. From now on, pick-up flights will travel in business class. That of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and company is one of the most anticipated generations in recent times, but there are franchises that cannot wait for anything or anyone. Not those talents that, apparently, only apparently, can exploit from day one.

At that point is the Golden State Warriors. The Californian franchise, after starring in one of the greatest dynasties of all time, has had two seasons without a playoffs. This season, in a heroic way, they brushed against them, but it could not be. The Los Angeles Lakers, another team chasing immediate glory, cut them off in the play-in. Stephen Curry still has a lot of basketball left, and a lot of 3s to hit, but he’s already 33 years old. Those of Steve Kerr, with him, do not want to waste time: they want to win now, make the most of their last years of optimal performance. This is what the situation demands and this is how the president of the organization, Bob Myers, expresses it. The executive, in recent statements, has made it clear: right now, the franchise’s priority is not to develop young talent, it is to win. And that has many implications.

The Warriors, after the lottery process, come to the Draft with a very interesting package: picks 7 and 14. The first, from the Minnesota Timberwolves, from the exchange between D’Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins, who had been protected for the first four positions. With them, the possibilities are many. Even more so in a year where, as has already been stated, the national teams are trading higher. To use them to incorporate two young promises, well, it would not be a bad option; but, as is deduced from the words of Myers himself, the movements could veer towards other destinations. In the United States, speculation does not stop and there are even names on the table. According to The Atheltic’s John Hollinger, the Steve Kerr-led team could use their seventh pick to bring in an immediate-performance player. The journalist also puts a movement on the table: the pick and James Wiseman by Pascal Siakam, from Toronto Raptors.

An interesting option for both parties. The Canadian franchise is currently at a time of some uncertainty. After seven years without missing the finals, this season he has not made his postseason debut. There is little left of the 2019 ring: no sign of Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Kawhi Leonard or Danny Green. It was practically yesterday, but today is very different. Kyle Lowry, meanwhile, will be a free agent in this market. One of the last ties with the feat, in which Siakam himself was present. The Raptors, then, embracing a bet like Wiseman and adding the seventh round, could begin a reconstruction with several pillars of solidity. To his credit, after the lottery, there is also the pick number 4 of this Draft. The Warriors, for their part, would be made with the services of a player that is already a reality. All Star in 2020, has left traces of some irregularity, but its quality is undoubted. This year, despite everything, he has averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The only drawback in this part of the operation would be the physical condition of the CameroonianBefore finishing the course, he had to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury that could prevent him from playing the first weeks of next season.

To contemplate. Surely, like many other options that, from the United States, will be filtered. Last season, without going any further, it already happened. Back then, the Warriors decided to assert their second pick with Wiseman himself; But after the results, they seem ready to change the way they operate. They want another star and they want it for now, to make it available to Curry and a Klay Thomposon who, after two seasons of absence due to injuries, will be available again. In all this, of course, other possibilities must also be taken into account, such as the franchise deciding, in addition, to make movements with its pick 14, one that, currently, is associated with the choice of Usman Garuba, a Real Madrid player. Or that he even decides to incorporate other players into the operation, in search of an even more solid big-three, trying to emulate what, with Kevin Durant, they already had. The options are many and the Warriors are going to use them: they want to return to the highest, where they were not so long ago.