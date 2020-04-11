Golden State Warriors He has done everything in his power in this last NBA season to be able to climb as many positions as possible in the Draft. With the injuries of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant’s departure in Free Agency, the sole objective of the San Francisco franchise was to get the No. 1 pick.

However, even if the Warriors achieve the much-desired No. 1 position in the Draft, they have completely ruled out the possibility of choosing LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball’s little brother and one of the biggest promises of this rookie brood of 2020. According to reports, there is concern within GSW about the jump shot of the current Illawarra Hawks player, which they believe will not be too effective. in the NBA.

The Dubs reportedly aren’t high on LaMelo Ball, and a pair of recent assessments could indicate why https://t.co/yV2tcGQKxh pic.twitter.com/kjLGuSmGlx – Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2020

.