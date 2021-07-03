The Warriors, ready to attack in the transfer market

Golden state warriors He hopes to hit the ground running in this next NBA transfer market and Free Agency 2021. The San Francisco franchise wants to recruit a league star with whom it can immediately compete again for the championship ring, something the team has not achieved since 2018.

For the short-term future of these Warriors, the upcoming Draft is very important. The same lottery, held on June 23, left Golden State with the picks 7 and 14, being the only team with the Orlando Magic (picks 5 and 8) that has two teams before number 16.

In the words of the President of the Golden State Warriors, Bob myers, It does not seem that the franchise intends to use either of the two picks: “Our priority is not to develop young talent, it is to win.”

GSW is then expected to include both of its teams (or at least one of them) in a potential trade to get that long-awaited star who can play alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to win the seventh ring in team history.

Candidates to accompany the picks

Within the Warriors roster, there is a series of players whose chances of being included in the offer that the franchise launches for a star are very great. These players are: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr and Eric Paschall.