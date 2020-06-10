Let this season be a mere parenthesis and not the beginning of a reconstruction. That is what is intended from the management of Golden State Warriors, according to SportsYahoo reports, since those in the bay want to squeeze out what remains of their big stars and hire veteran free agency players to complement them. Having ballots for the first pick of the draft, could be an added value if they could select a Anthony Edwards, his great longing. “They want to build a veteran team, although they would not rule out Edwards. They are preparing to return to the assault of a ring, although they know they need a center and a man with a perimeter of guarantees that comes from the bench,” says Charania, a journalist close to the franchise.