The history of the NBA It could have radically changed if a practically agreed transfer had been defined, instead of stopping at the last minute. This is what happened in 2011, when Golden State Warriors offered to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, his two great promises of the moment, for Chris Paul. The Splash Brothers would have ended up in the New Orleans Hornets, but why was the transaction not completed? It was Chris Paul who refused, informing Warriors management that if it occurred, he would not stay more than half a season since this was raised mid-season. This is how Paul himself narrates it.

Chris Paul –Splash Brothers. A 2011 trade that almost happened.

