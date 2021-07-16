The Warriors have a plan to land Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers have already said that they have no intention of switching to Damian Lillard and undergo a large-scale rebuild. However, NBA rumors are constantly hitting the Oregonians.

If they don’t surround Lillard with quality players who can help him legitimately compete for the championship title next year, most people expect the Blazers star to ask to be traded to a new destination.

One of Lillard’s top favorite shopping destinations this summer is the Golden state warriors. In a recent article, Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop devised a hypothetical successful three-team deal that would allow the Warriors to acquire the Blazers’ franchise point guard. For the Warriors to achieve this they would need the Toronto Raptors to enter the bargain so that the asset movement is fair to all parties.

Lillard would be an incredible addition to the Warriors, although it would take time for him to get familiar with coach Steve Kerr’s system, but once he, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green get on well together and develop good chemistry, they could be unstoppable in the game. offensive side of the court.

What would that transfer be like?

In this trade scenario proposed by the American journalist, the Warriors would get Lillard, the Trail Blazers would host Pascal Siakam along with the No. 4 and No. 14 picks in the 2021 Draft, and the Golden State first-round pick. in 2022, while the Toronto Raptors would host James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins and the No. 7 pick.