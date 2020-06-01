The Santos Laguna Warriors, with Eduardo Aguirre at the controls, added another defeat by falling 3-1 to Las Chivas by Fernando Beltrán, on date 15 of the eLiga MX.

The game started with both squads spending a lot of time walking the ball, so in the first 23 minutes there were no dangerous actions in both areas.

It was not until the 25th minute that the Warriors were close to opening the scoring; after a ball served in the Aguirre crescent to Furch, the striker dribbled a couple of rivals and shot cross, however Raúl Gudiño rejected.

Similarly, the Flock was close to opening the scoring with a shot by Beltrán himself, who hit hard from the semicircle of the area, but the shot went out of the side of the goal defended by Jonathan Orozco.

It was in the aggregate time of the first half that Santos’ first goal of the match fell, since in an off-hook from Orrantia on the right wing he sent a shot-center that was rejected by Gudiño, but to his misfortune, he left the ball as a way for Adrián Lozano to put the Warriors in front, in what was the fourth goal to Lozano’s account in the virtual league.

For the complement the tapatíos came out with full force to the attack and it was quickly noticed on the scoreboard, since at minute 48 Alexis Vega gave the ball to Beltrán, who came from behind and with power shot to beat Orozco and put the 1- one.

The second for Chivas would reach 78´; Vega entered the Santista area on the right wing and served Oribe Peralta, who with a feint got rid of Dória’s mark and scored 2-1.

Before the match ended, Peralta himself would score the final 3-1. After an overflow, Isaac Brizuela sent the center to the area so that “Cepillo” only pushed the ball to leave definitive figures.

Despite the defeat, the Warriors continue in the league zone, in sixth place overall, with 24 points, while the Chivas reached 26 units in the fifth step.

