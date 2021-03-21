The ‘Warriors’ do not fail and will be in the Tokyo Games after beating Argentina

The Spanish women’s handball team He won this Sunday the ticket to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games after beating Argentina (16-31), on the last day of the qualifying phase played at the Pla de l’Arc de Llíria Sports Center.

To those of Carlos Viver it was worth the draw and of course a win that they did not hesitate to go looking from the beginning. With seven goals from Marta López at halftime, the ‘Guerreras’ were already in the Olympic event with a 10-19 after the first half hour, which still grew after passing through the changing rooms.

Spain, with a great defense plus the saves of Silvia Navarro and Darly Zogbi To keep the Argentines at bay and give rhythm to the offensive game, he did not lower the intensity level to maintain a cushion of more than 10 goals throughout the second half.