The Warrington vs. Lara and Taylor vs. Han on September 4 on DAZN

Press release

DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, will offer the boxing evening that will feature the stellar match between Mauricio Lara Y Josh warrington at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds (United Kingdom) next Saturday, September 4. The evening will also feature the unified world lightweight champion, Katie taylor, who will put all her belts on the line against the IBF mandatory challenger, Jennifer Han.

Josh Warrington “The Leeds Warrior” (30-1, 7 KO) was brought down by the Mexican Mauricio Lara «Bronco» (22-2, 15 KO) in a sensational fight at the SSE Arena in Wembley in February, and in this spectacular evening he will try to get revenge before an audience delivered at the home of the Leeds Rhinos in the biggest fight of his career.

“I have never been very talkative, I prefer to speak in the ring”, Lara has assured. «I will repeat my performance on September 4th. Hit once, hit twice. Warrington must know I’m coming for him. It’s about pride. This is for Mexico ».

For his part, Warrington explains that this «It has been a period of ups and downs, time to reflect and re-evaluate myself. I have seen the first fight a dozen times, I am mentally and physically ready for Mauricio. It will not be the same result, I want revenge and rewrite the script ».

On the other hand, the unified lightweight champion, Katie taylor (18-0, 6 KO), will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO crowns against her latest mandatory challenger, Jennifer Han (18-3-1, 1 KO), in the co-feature event, another great stage for the best in women’s boxing.

Regarding the fight, Taylor confesses: “My last matches have been behind closed doors, and having the public and outdoors in Leeds again will create a very special atmosphere. I am back with training preparations in the United States, working hard and focused on delivering another great performance against a tough and experienced opponent. “.

For his part, Hans is clear: “I want to thank Katie for this opportunity. Enjoy your belts while you have them… ”.

DAZN users will be able to follow all the main card matches live and on demand. In addition, on the platform you can enjoy original boxing content such as “Canelo, towards greatness”, a review of the most intimate details of the Mexican boxer; “The Sweet Science of Mayweather Jr.”, which traces the history of the ring legend; or «Spanish Boxers», which presents the best fights of Spanish boxers, such as Sandor Martín, Kerman Lejarraga or Andoni Gago.