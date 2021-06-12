The ‘Warren File’ saga has one less movie

The last film in the saga, ‘Forced by the demon’, is in theaters from June 4

The ‘Warren File’ saga, known as ‘The Conjuring’, has one less movie than previously thought. The horror franchise includes several main Conjuring films, three ‘Annabelle’ films, ‘The Nun’ and several shorts. But the one that is not part of the franchise is ‘La Llorona’, although it was announced as such and presents some small winks. Why is it not included?

There are a few reasons why, according to director Michael Chaves “The very simple reason La Llorona is not part of the Warren Universe is because it was made without one of the franchise producers ‘The Conjuring’, so technically it is not known. you can fully adopt. That’s the very simple reason. “

“Originally there was only supposed to be a playful nod, putting the father in and doing the Annabelle flash. But it wasn’t supposed to be marketed that way. The plan was that you’d get involved, and then it was something like ‘OMG! , They are connected!'”. “We weren’t supposed to be doing that from the beginning,” he continued. “And that’s why she has this outsider status. But since La Llorona’s character is an outsider herself, I think she fits.”

“The idea was just to have a playful connection … But James (Wan) was there as a producer, the conversation started around an Easter Egg. He just got away from himself. People loved that connection. But the franchise ‘The Conjuring ‘is created by a team that has been there from the beginning. It’s really not right to do an official spin-off without the full team. “

“When we premiered it at SXSW it was mistakenly billed as’ The Next Chapter in the ‘The Conjuring’ universe, sending waves of panic through the New Line movie studio. We didn’t want anyone to be offended. It was supposed to be. just a wink and a nod. ”

Now the latest release of the Warren File saga ‘Forced by the demon’ has just hit theaters, also directed by Chaves instead of Wan.

