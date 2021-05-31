‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’ was going to have a post-credits scene, but was eliminated

On June 4, the new installment of the ‘Warren File’ universe finally hits theaters, the third that will star Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the marriage of experts in the paranormal. ‘File Warren: Forced by the devil’ is centered in the first court case in which the defendant claimed to be possessed.

Although in recent weeks the two protagonists have stated that they would be delighted to return for more installments like Lorraine and Ed Warren, Warner Bros. has not yet ruled on the future of the horror saga. We now know from its director, Michael Chaves, that we were about to see a preview of the upcoming ‘Warren File’ in a post-credits scene that, sadly, was deleted.

The filmmaker explains to NME why we won’t get to see that scene after the credits: “We had it. I’ll keep it a mystery as to what it was because it might come back somehow. We were really proud of the ending and it felt like a finite closure to the story. Not that it doesn’t lead to more Warren cases and adventures, but there was something about this that felt like the closing of a trilogy, it felt like a good, solid ending. I’m glad we didn’t put it on because sometimes it seems like it ties you to the next one. And although I love them as a movie buff, we thought it was good to finish it without it. “

There is also no new monster

We will be left, then, without even knowing where the shots were going to go with that post-credits scene. Michael Chaves had already warned long ago that we should not enter ‘Warren File 3’ expecting a new creature like the Nun or Annabelle: “It’s funny, that was the first thing I asked. When James (Wan) told me about it I asked him ‘ Is there a new iconic monster? What are we going to do? Is it going to be a demon priest? Or a devilish mannequin? he is a master creating monsters. And from the beginning he said, ‘That’s what everyone expects. Let’s do something different. ‘ And I think this movie is intentionally a different Warren adventure and a different experience. We definitely have an adversary that we haven’t faced before; that you have never seen. And I think that is going to be unique and surprising. I’m excited for you to see it. “

‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’ opens in theaters on June 4th.