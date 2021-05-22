‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon’: First Impressions Say It’s The Scariest Of All

On June 4, the third installment of the ‘Warren File’ saga arrives in Spain ‘Forced by the devil’, and the first impressions of the film have already begun to appear on social networks.

Five years have passed since the premiere of ‘The Enfield Case’ and although the James Wan franchise has continued with several spin-offs, now Ed and Lorraine Warren are back with a new case that breaks with their tradition of haunted houses: the trial against Arne Johnson, the first man in American history to plead “not guilty” in a murder trial on the grounds of demonic possession. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise the leading roles and this time they are joined by Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, little Julian Hilliard, John Noble and Keith Arthur Bolden among others. Directed by Michael Chaves (‘La Llorona’) from a script by David Johnson. It’s supposed to be the darkest installment to date, but what does that mean? According to Chris Evangelista, a specialist journalist at SlashFilm, although the formula changes a bit, it is still “spectacular” and Jenna Busch, another critic, had to sleep with the light on.

What people say

Most of the comments that journalists have left on Twitter so far awaiting final criticism praise the movie for being as or more terrifying than its predecessors and also that it comes with a new approach and much more drama that enrich the story. Although not everyone agrees.

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT changes up the established formula a bit, but the series remains what I like to call “spooktacular.” As long as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga keep making these, I will watch them. #TheConjuring #TheConjuringTheDevilMadeMeDoIt pic.twitter.com/bjKRZB7GwD ? Chris Evangelista (@ cevangelista413) May 20, 2021

#TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt is a fantastic next chapter in the franchise! It’s got so much heart and a love story at its core. I got so invested that I forgot to eat dinner while watching the screener. No spoilers, but I slept with the light on. pic.twitter.com/jPZR1GAVfC ? Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) May 20, 2021

Happy to report that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is solid. It has issues dovetailing the reality of the case and its fictional horror spin, but it’s great to see the Warrens on an investigation, and there are more than a few exciting and well-orchestrated scares. pic.twitter.com/AYIYKrIGz7 ? Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 20, 2021

I wish I had bigger effusive praise for THE CONJURING THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT as others do. I loved the first two chapters, and admire some of the bigger swings this one takes in remaining true to the universe. It just didn’t crawl under the skin in the ways the others have. ? Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 20, 2021

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT is freakishly demonic & bone-chilling in all the right spots, featuring a sensational opening sequence & a waterbed scene that rivals any creepy moment from the franchise so far. Wild that it’s based on a real story, too. #TheConjuring pic.twitter.com/8HxIRkNHtI ? Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 20, 2021

‘Expediente Warren: Obligado por el demonio’ ​​opens in Spain on June 4.