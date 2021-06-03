‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon’ – A Very Worthy Brooch

I have a lot of affection for the two previous installments of ‘The Warren File’, both seen for the first time as closing films of the Night Festival in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Two of those great experiences that you always keep in mind and that you know you will take to your grave, especially when they took place in what for one server was the best movie theater in the world: The big room of the old Palafox cinema in Madrid (closed in 2017).

Some 850 people were there having a wonderful time. Difficult to resist, both to be carried away by the public and by the films themselves, undoubtedly and in their own right, two references of modern horror cinema. Few films (recent or not) have managed to play in the same league, being that even their derivatives have come close to matching their charm and with which James Wan earned a place in posterity.

And ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’ is no exception, being a film in general lines inferior to its two direct precedents. Without James Wan as director again, it was to be feared. The same James Wan who had previously made the very dim ‘Silence from Evil’ or ‘Insidious’, it should be noted. Instead the responsibility (or the brown) falls on Michael Chaves, responsible for ‘La Llorona’. The hollow, not Jayro Bustamante’s.

When that “festival of scares” was released, he commented that more than a movie, it seemed like a test to see if the newcomer Michael Chaves was suitable to direct this third installment. And yes, Chaves had surpassed it being the student of the ‘Warren Universe’ who had best known how to emulate “the father” of the creature. Although it was worthless as a movie itself, it was a fairly effective “horror passage” with a few good scares.

We could say that this third installment is an attempt to emulate the previous two. An on the other hand satisfactory attempt that gives the hit, if not as a whole if at least during a live that is conveniently enjoyed. It’s not like the first time and it’s not like the second, okay. But unlike the other discussed derivatives of the franchise, this one maintains its composure like a movie that in addition to scares, also has dignity.

Maybe it’s the presence of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Or maybe it is that even though it is a scary or scary movie, the relationship between the two continues to be the engine of what is still a story after all (put to the test with scares). The human component that some would say, and that here extends even to the secondary ones when in most of horror cinema it is usually at the mercy of the monster (or the doll) on duty.

Yes, this third installment is a kind of echo inferior to the previous two. Above all it is less intense, especially at the end. But as a “scary movie” (before “scares”) he never loses his role on a path that he walks with his head held high. A very dignified brooch that works at short distances, with a few good scares and with the always solvent presence of Wilson and Farmiga, two performers who, like the movie, know where they are.

And what is done.

Who knows, maybe tomorrow Michael Chaves earns his place in posterity like James Wan did. For now, progress well with this enjoyable (albeit forgettable) ‘Warren File: Forced by the Demon’.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex