The warning of the police when they came to arrest the King of Cachopo: “Do you think we are stupid?”

The trial of Cesar Roman the King of Cachopo by death of Heidi Paz, whose remains were found dismembered and inside a suitcase, continues this week at the Madrid Hearing with the statement of more witnesses, police municipal and national and firefighters.

Among the witnesses this Monday has been Raquel, the owner of the Zaragoza restaurant in which the defendant worked in October and November 2018, which he has reported to the jury court that hired him because she and her husband they needed a help in the business and he assured that His name was José Rafael Rujano Contreras and he was Venezuelan although his father was Galician.

You have described your “skill in cutting and boning pieces of meat “, that she found while working at her restaurant between October 11 and November 16, when he was arrested, and that He did not accept criticism well and “continually lied.”

“That is my cook”

One day I was watching television, specifically the Ana Rosa Quintana program that spoke “of a man who cheated and was the possible murderer of his girlfriend”, and she said: “This is the cook that I have.”

“Me husband did not recognize him, neither did another person, but I said that I was going to call the police because it seemed to me that it was him, and that if it was not he would apologize later … I was very sure it was him, “he explained.

He was despite the fact that his appearance was different from what appeared on television, since at that time the accused he had shaved hair and a beard.

“I am the one you are looking for”

So the Police went to the restaurant on November 16, 2018 at 11:30 a.m., since she told the agents that the suspect came to work at eleven o’clock, and when the policemen entered they asked him if he was César Román, to which he replied: “Yes, yes, I am the one you are looking for.”

At that moment he asked if he could take his things and the policemen asked him They said “if I thought you were stupid”, The owner of the restaurant has said, who has assured that César was calm and that he even thanked him before leaving, since he did not know that she had been the complainant.

He has also declared the woman who shared a flat with César Román During the weeks prior to her arrest, she explained that one day she reproached her for not picking up her things and he insulted her, approached her threateningly, pointing her finger at her, and she was scared and he said that he was going to call the Police , which made him walk away.

The next day Caesar, who lived there under another name, He asked her forgiveness and she decided not to report him, because he was also arrested the next day.

During the session this Monday, the police and a firefighter are declared to have recognized the suitcase that they have been shown in the room as the one that contained Heidi Paz’s torso.

One week of trial

The trial began last week and since then there have been chilling testimonies from ex-partners and others who have portrayed the violent character of the accused. The King of the cachopo has been defined as a man controlling, jealous, and even a woman remembered that he threw a bottle of butane at her. Others have described it as a “snake charmer”.

Meanwhile, the accused has defended his innocence and has aired the theory that Heidi is still alive and that the mortal remains found inside a suitcase in a place rented by him are actually someone else’s.

The sessions will continue until next week, when the parties present their reports and it is the popular jury that has to decide on the innocence or guilt of the King of Cachopo.