Mary lion She is not only a singer and actress, she is also a woman dedicated to the fitness world, as much or more than Jennifer Lopez and through Instagram he shows it.

In these days of quarantine, the Mexican has shared an intense video where she shows how she keeps all her curves in shape. María León put on a set of black leggings, with a small top with transparencies. The piece is ideal to sweat and not die of heat during isolation and the arduous exercise routines that the young woman performs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the indications of María León.

20 air squats

Leg sequence:

-20 backward shifts with torsion returning to squat (10 with each leg)

-20 dead lifts (without weight or deadlift) * can use a backpack / suitcase with books, a jug of water.

-4 turns to the frame in squat position (walking around the box)

-20 jumping squats front and back

Ideally, repeat this entire leg sequence 4 times with a 40-second break between sequence and sequence.

