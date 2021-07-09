‘The war of tomorrow’ is close to having a sequel on Amazon

The sequel to Tomorrow’s War is about to come true. According to information from Deadline, one of the most respected media in Hollywood, the feature film has been a resounding success and Amazon plans to continue the franchise. Even if at the moment there is nothing signed, the streaming video platform is already discussing the project with its main leaders. It would be a matter of time for it to be confirmed.

The aforementioned medium explains that Amazon intends to bring back members of the production that made the first feature film possible. That includes, of course, the director Chris McKay and the scriptwriter Zach Dean. For its part, Chris pratt, star of The War of Tomorrow, would also be back in the title role. Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Oscar JK Simmons would also reprise their respective characters.

Be careful, the participation of Paramount Pictures, which was in charge of distributing The War of Tomorrow in theaters. However, the pandemic got in the way and it was not possible to go ahead with this plan. Therefore, it is not ruled out that the second part will have a chance on the big screen. However, don’t expect to enjoy it soon, since the project has not even received a green light, for now …

If Amazon does not want to waste time to launch the sequel to The War of Tomorrow, it is because, obviously, the first installment swept its platform. Chris Pratt himself confirmed that the feature film was the most viewed of any streaming service over the weekend of July 3-4. Amazon Prime Video indicates that it broke audience records in Spain, Mexico, Argentina and the United States, among many other countries.

Before Tomorrow’s War, the movie that held the top of Amazon Prime Video was No regrets (‌Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse). Interestingly, both productions were in charge of Skydance and Paramount Pictures. There is no doubt that the companies involved will strengthen their relationship after the multiple successes obtained.

