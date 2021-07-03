‘The war of tomorrow’, entertainment for today

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And home theater is once again a reality with The War of Tomorrow, a film that was actually directed to the big screen but what, things of the pandemic, has ended up premiering in …

And that’s why Amazon Prime Video takes the head of the section: because Tomorrow’s War would have been in the same way, the great premiere in cinemas this week, in competition with others like Fast & Furious 9. However, the platform debuts another film and an exclusive series, in addition to the usual but small -for what we are accustomed to- list of films and bookstore series. A highlight of the latter, the first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond in case anyone is interested.

However, The war of tomorrow It is the featured title this week for its suggestion: It is a potential blockbuster and was produced by Paramount Pictures, which ended up selling it to Amazon for a whopping $ 200 million. And no, Tomorrow’s War has nothing special: it is the most typical action film with a sci-fi background whose plot is hardly a variation of what has already been seen a thousand times before, whose interest is entirely focused on action and special effects. .

Therein lies the grace of Tomorrow’s War: it is the bombastic action movie that one would enjoy in the cinema seat, popcorn in hand, with no other pretense than to spend some entertainment time watching Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) busting aliens while traveling through time and trying to save humanity. The war of tomorrow drinks from titles such as Terminator, Starship Troopers, Edge of Tomorrow and a hundred more, without reaching them. But you don’t need it either.

In fact, watching Tomorrow’s War, which, as I say, is still the usual Hollywood fast food, I wondered: why can’t Netflix do this? Why is it that with few exceptions, all the action movies that Netflix produces are pure rubbish? Is it so difficult to make an ordinary movie, but effective, like The War of Tomorrow? For the record, Tomorrow’s War is not an Amazon Prime Video original, no matter how much they want to sell it as such, and that Netflix also takes its wallet for a walk like the most, but …

More exclusive content:

Soulmates (T1). «The soulmate test affects the lives of six characters: Nikki doubts her marriage, David has an affair, Libby loves her soulmate and her husband, Mateo lives a wild adventure, Kurt’s soulmate is dead and Caitlin she wonders if her soul mate is good for her. ”

Latest news in Yuba County. “No one has remembered Sue Bottoms birthday and feels like it is the worst day of her life. After finding her husband Bill in bed with someone else – causing him a heart attack that kills him – Sue buries Bill’s body along with his gym bag, unaware of the money inside. ”

Enter catalog:

1942: The great offensive Grandparents Animals Humans Cannibal apocalypse Belzebuth Cashback Family crime After Chernobyl (Miniseries) The way of freedom The hill of the gods El Lute: Walk or bust The hummingbird project Buried alive Excision Farming Until the last man The house From Shadows of the Past The Fury of the Scythian Marquise Bloody Christmas Philadelphia Seberg: Beyond the Movies

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (T1) A dog barking at the moon

He mentions Netflix and here’s why: almost twenty exclusive releases and 90% garbage … And I’m not saying it: specialized critics say so, with their media. So I highlight a couple of content, one because it is liking and the other for geek; But if you like anime, the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway movie and the fifth season of Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway are released. Not everything about Netflix is ​​bad, after all.

You don’t have to roll up a lot to introduce The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994, an also very typical sĺasher with teenagers in summer camp that despite smelling musty from its very trailer, is liking those who have seen it.

On the other hand, Netflix premieres the movie Dynasty Warriors, the hack and slash classic that hit so hard from PlayStation 2. Contrary to the previous movie, this one is being described as a poison, but it was too geek to pass up.

More exclusive content:

Audible. “Shocked by the suicide of a friend, a football player at a school for the deaf copes with his life as best he can as he prepares for his last game.”

Black lightning (T4). “Retired superhero and high school principal Jefferson Pierce reverts to the legendary Black Lightning costume to defend his family from criminals.”

Spark (T4). “When the villains go out to do their misdeeds, Zoey, an 8-year-old girl, transforms into Centella, a little superhero always ready to fight against them.”

United States: The Movie. “Chainsaw-wielding George Washington and fellow brewer Sam Adams try to wipe out the British in this sarcastic take on the Revolutionary War.”

Young Highnesses (T1). “Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska. But following what his heart dictates is more difficult than he expected. ”

The 8th night. “With his Buddhist rosary in one hand and an ax in the other, a monk hunts down an ancient spirit that possesses humans and tries to turn the earth into hell.”

The beauty and the enigma. “While being investigated as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a woman reveals details of her rocky marriage that only cloud the truth.”

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads another against the Federation of Earth. But his destiny changes after meeting an enemy and a mysterious woman. ”

Mortal (T2). “After signing a pact with a supernatural entity, two high school students gain extraordinary powers and join forces to solve a murder.”

Satyajit ray (T1). “From satire to psychological thriller, this series brings four short stories by celebrated author and writer Satyajit Ray to screen.”

Sex / Life (T1). “A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her present as a wife and mother when her ex, a bad boy she can’t stop fantasizing about, comes back into her life.”

Are (T1). “The lives of the inhabitants of Allende, a border city in Mexico, are tragically shaken by the business of a powerful cartel. Based on true events. ”

Sophie: A murder in Cork(T1). “A brutal murder in rural Ireland sets off an increasingly convoluted quest for justice that spans decades and crosses borders.”

The A List (T2). “Romance, rivalry and mystery intertwine when a group of young people travel to a summer camp on a remote island in this supernatural drama full of intrigue.”

The Seven Deadly Sins (T5). “When tyrants take over her kingdom, the overthrown princess begins searching for a group of evil knights to help her reclaim her kingdom.”

Trunk goes! (T1). “A pragmatic lumberjack and his faithful team are faced with a harsh climate and problematic machinery to cut and transport high-value timber on Vancouver Island.”

A crazy love (T1). “After discovering that they are neighbors and that they share a psychiatrist, a man and a woman realize that it is impossible for their paths to stop crossing.”

Enter catalog:

Baikonur, Land Welcome to the Jungle Bridget Jones’s Baby Chappie

Crank: High Voltage

Final Decision Say yes Ghost Travel Diary The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey The Occupant Intimate Enemy Exhibited Fastest Company Party Kung Fu Panda 3 LA’s Finest: Policemen from Los Angeles (S2) The War of the Worlds Ahanna’s Story The Legend of Tang (S1) The Odyssey of the Giles Revenge is Served Cold The Daily Life of the Immortal King (S1) The Snow White Chronicles: The Huntsman and the Queen of the ice Late Night Malasaña 32 A thousand words Naked Nina No country for old men Nureyev Power Rangers Beast Morphers (T2) Back daggers No compromise Skylines Terminagolf Terminator: Genesis Up in the Air Pokémon Travel: The series (T1) Warcraft: The origin xXx: Reactivated

HBO premieres this week only a social drama documentary that the American ‘progressives’ like so much … (sometimes they get it right, be careful).

More exclusive content:

The Legend of the Underground. “A group of young Nigerians tries to create a safe place in Harlem. The film shows their lives in New York and accompanies them on their return to Nigeria for a historic election. ”

New chapters:

All American (T3) Batwoman (T2) Betty (T2) Dave (T2) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6) Charmed (T3) Mr Inbetween (T3) Why Women Kill (T2) The Shop (T4)

Enter catalog:

55 steps Disobedience The Scholar Flight Jack the Giant Slayer Juana the Mad Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle The Tongue of the Butterflies The Literary Society and the Potato Peel Pie Charlie’s Angels Charlie’s Angels: To the Limit His Parents Her parents

The others

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Highway Savages A Prophet

Apple TV + remains with the episodes of its series in broadcast, which are more than the views to date.

New chapters:

Central Park (T2) Cycles (T2) Home Before Dark (T2) Lisey’s Story (T1) Mythic Quest (T2) Physical (T1)

And Disney + does the same, with a little less variety if possible.

New chapters:

The Bad Remittance (T1) Loki (T1) The Simpsons (T32) Marvel’s MODOK (T1)

Enter catalog:

Cell 211 Glass