The war of the south

It is not a federation mess. It is a real battle, a crucial war. Susana Díaz and Juan Espadas are already fighting for the great throne of the PSOE in Andalusia. And it is that this struggle will have reverberations both at the regional and national level, since it is a key community for the Socialists at a time when the party needs a boost at both levels.

Until next Tuesday at noon, applicants have time to collect the necessary guarantees to go on to the official battle. There will be, they say in the candidacies, no great show this time to overwhelm with the signatures (as happened in the national primaries in 2017), since the new rules of the game have lowered the bar and it only takes between a two and a four percent of the 46,535 members of the federation.

At this time there are four names on the table: Juan Espadas, Susana Díaz, Luis Ángel Hierro and Manuel Pérez García. In the PSOE-A they take it for granted that the first three will go to the next phase. Everyone wants to be cautious, but the two main candidates defend that they have enough votes to win. The vote will be on June 13 and if one of the candidates manages to exceed 50%, they will already be ‘number one’ on the Board’s list and there will be no need to go to the second round.

It is time for the official competition. But this war has been raging for months, years. Díaz has been tempted with positions from Ferraz, according to what they say in her surroundings, to leave the chair of the street of San Vicente once, but she remains determined that she can win the elections again and be president of the Council. Score a Guillermo Fernández Vara, he repeats constantly.

